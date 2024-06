TUCSON, Arizona — Calling it, "One of the most important things Rio Nuevo has ever done," Fletcher McCusker spoke about the team staying in Tucson for 30 home games.

McCusker also talked about how the Roadrunners may or may not be affected by the land auction in North Phoenix the inactive Coyotes were sit to bid on, as well as potential naming rights for the Tucson Arena.

McCusker has been the chairman of Rio Neuvo since 2012.