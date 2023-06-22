One-on-one with Coyotes CEO Xavier Gutierrez

TUCSON, Arizona — How much does the American Hockey League like being in warm weather cities? They are holding their summer league meetings at the JW Marriott Tucson Star Pass.

The keynote speaker was Xavier Gutierrez, the president and CEO of the National Hockey League's Arizona Coyotes, the parent team of the AHL's Tucson Roadrunners.

It's been a little more than one month since Tempe voters rejected a new entertainment district that would have been home to the oyotes, who are in need of a new arena and currently play at Arizona State's Mullett Arena.

Coyotes CEO Xavier Gutierrez spoke with KGUN-TV sports director Jason Barr about the franchise's outreach into the Tucson community, and the arena saga.