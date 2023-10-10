Watch Now
One-on-one with Coyotes CEO and president Xavier Gutierrez

Jason Barr talks with Arizona Coyotes president Xavier Gutierrez
Posted at 1:44 PM, Oct 10, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-10 16:44:35-04

TUCSON, Arizona — Arizona Coyotes CEO and president Xavier Gutierrez was at the Tucson Arena for the Coyotes recent preseason win over the Anaheim Ducks.

Gutierrez spoke about the team's recent television deal, its ongoing arena saga, as well as expectations for the team's on-ice performance during the upcoming season.

The Coyotes, which own their American Hockey League affiliate Tucson Roadrunners, open the regular season this Friday at the New Jersey Devils. The game will be seen on free TV in Tucson on Laff 9.2, which, like KGUN-TV, is owned by E.W. Scripps.

