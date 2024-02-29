One-on-one with Arizona's newest player, Brooklyn Rhodes

TUCSON, Arizona — In danger of having to forfeit games for not having enough student-athletes available, Arizona women's basketball used tryouts to add forward Brooklyn Rhodes, who has already appeared in a game.

The Arizona roster was down to seven players due to injuries and the departure of Maya Nnaji and Kailyn Gilbert. A team must have at least seven players, so the Wildcats were at the minimum amount.

As it turns out, Rhodes has plenty of basketball experience. In high school, her team won the 2021 Missouri Women’s Basketball State Championship. She also has AAU experience as a teammate of current Wildcat Jada Williams.

Rhodes has been placed on scholarship for the remainder of the season.