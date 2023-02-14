One-on-one with Arizona's Kylan Boswell

TUCSON, Arizona — Kylan Boswell may not look like it, play like it, or act like it, but he is only seventeen years old.

"He should be in high school," said head coach Tommy Lloyd.

"People don't believe me that I'm only 17," said Boswell.

After moving out west for better high school competition, Boswell decided to graduate early and reclassify to play this season as a freshman.

"I think definitely the schoolwork was the hardest thing," said Boswell. "Probably trying to get all my senior year done in a few months time and be eligible to come here was probably the hardest thing."

Arizona head coach Tommy Lloyd knew it would also take time to adjust on the court, especially as he recovered from a broken foot.

"I told him all along that I'm not evaluating you until January 1st," said Lloyd. "You have January 1st to be ready."

"That eased things for me," said Boswell. "It took the pressure off me. It made me more comfortable with time. That helped me a lot."

Boswell has met the moment. In a tough rotation to crack, he's averaging four points in fifteen minutes off the bench. He's shown flashes of brilliance and has a flare for no-look passes.

"The dude is special," said Lloyd. 'He's got swag."

Boswell has given us a taste of his potential while contributing this season as well. And, he's doing so at a time when most others his age are seniors in high schooll.

"I'm looking forward to him being a solid contributor down the stretch," said Lloyd.

"It's crazy at this point in my career to be playing Division 1 and in March Madness," added Boswell.