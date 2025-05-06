One-on-one with Arizona Women's Basketball assistant coach Julie Brase-Hairgrove

TUCSON, Arizona — Tucson native and Arizona Wildcat alum Julie Hairgrove returns to the program this season as an assistant coach.

Hairgrove spent 18 seasons as an assistant coach with the Phoenix Mercury from 2005 to 2022, helping lead the team to WNBA titles in 2007, 2009, and 2014. Hairgrove also coached in the WNBA All-Star Game in both 2018 and 2024.

Prior to joining the WNBA, she spent two seasons at Loyola Marymount (2003–2005), helping the program win the West Coast Conference Championship and earn an NCAA Tournament berth in 2004.

A star player at Catalina Foothills High School, Hairgrove graduated as the all-time leading scorer in Arizona girls' basketball history with 2,913 points. She led her team to a state championship in 1997.

Hairgrove played at Arizona from 1998–2003 under head coach Joan Bonvicini, serving as team captain for two seasons while helping lead the Wildcats to three NCAA Tournament appearances. She is also the granddaughter of legendary Arizona men's basketball coach Lute Olson.