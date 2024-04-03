One-on-one with Arizona Football offensive coordinator Dino Babers

TUCSON, Arizona — Arizona Football has a new coaching staff with familiar faces, and they include offensive coordinator Dino Babers.

Babers was an assistant coach for the Wildcats during the second half of the Dick Tomey era. Most recently, he was head coach at Syracuse University for the past eight seasons.

Babers was on Tomey's staff with new Arizona head football coach Brent Brennan.

"Coach Brent Brennan is someone who is very dear to me and I want to make sure he starts off on the right foot," said Babers.

The Wildcats currently have spring practice which culminates in the August 27th Spring Game.