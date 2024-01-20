Watch Now
One-on-one with Arizona Football head coach Brent Brennan

Posted at 8:21 PM, Jan 19, 2024
TUCSON, Arizona — Brent Brennan became the 31st head coach for Arizona Football this past week, taking over for Jedd Fisch who left for the University of Washington.

It's a homecoming of sorts for Brennan who was once a graduate assistant coach for the Wildcats under the late Dick Tomey.

Brennan spoke about trying to retain the current student-athletes on the team, how he handled not getting the Arizona head coach job three years ago, and how he plans to sell the program in recruiting.

Brennan will lead the Arizona Wildcats in its first season in the Big 12.

