Ole Miss ends Arizona Softball's season in the Tucson Regional final

TUCSON, Arizona — Ole Miss defeated Arizona softball, 7-3, in the second game of the Tucson Regional final to eliminate the No. 13 Wildcats and advance to the NCAA Super Regional.

At Hillenbrand Stadium, Aliyah Binford hit two home runs in the night cap after hitting one earlier in the day. Arizona defeated Ole Miss, 10-1, in five innings, to force a decisive game.

Sydney Stewart hit her 20th home run of the year in Arizona's loss.

The Wildcats season ends with a 48-13 record. Ole Miss will travel to No. 4 Arkansas in the NCAA Super Regional next weekend.