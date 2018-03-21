Now its really official: Ayton tweets he's going NBA
Associated Press , Jason Barr
1:35 PM, Mar 21, 2018
Share Article
TUCSON, Ariz - Arizona freshman big man Deandre Ayton is leaving early for the NBA after one dominating season.
Ayton made the announcement on his Twitter feed Wednesday. He had said after the NCAA Tournament loss he was headed to the NBA, something Sean Miller also indicated after seniro day.
The 7-foot-1, 260-pound Ayton was named the Pac-12 player of the year in 2017-18 after averaging 20.1 points on 61 percent shooting and 11.6 rebounds per game.
The Bahamian big man has the size of a center, but the athleticism of a small forward. He has excellent footwork, a good midrange jump shot and passes well out of double teams, traits that have him projected to be a lottery pick in the NBA draft, possibly the No. 1 overall pick.