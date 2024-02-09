No. 8 Arizona outlasts Utah 105-99 in three overtimes

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah — Former Utah forward Pelle Larsson scored a career-high 27 points against his former team as Arizona outlasted Utah, 105-99, in three overtimes.

The Wildcats led by 16 at halftime but the Utes tied the game in the final minute of regulation with a Ryan Madsen three-pointer. Kylan Boswell, who left had earlier left the game with a shoulder injury, missed a shot at the end of regulation that would have won it for Arizona.

The Wildcats scored nine straight points in the third overtime, sparked by a Caleb Love three-pointer. It was the Utes first home loss of the season.

Arizona, ranked 8th in the country, improves to 18-5 (9-3) and will visit Colorado on Saturday night.

