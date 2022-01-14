No. 6 Arizona defeats Colorado 76-55

Arizona guard Kerr Kriisa dished out a career-high ten assists as the No. 6 Wildcats defeated Colorado at home, 76-55.

Justin Kier and Azoulas Tublelis each had fourteen points to lead a balanced attack. Arizona, the leading scoring team in the nation, came in averaging just under 90 points per game.

Former Wildcat signee K.J. Simpson had a team-high 17 points for the Buffaloes in a losing effort.

Arizona has now beaten Colorado 11 consecutive times in Tucson. The Wildcats improve their record to 13-1 (3-1) and will host Utah on Saturday.