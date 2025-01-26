No. 5 PCC Men's Basketball remains undefeated after 91-68 win over Glendale

TUCSON, Ariz. — No. 5 Pima Community College Men's Basketball are now 22-0 on the season.

In the 91-68 win over Glendale Community College Saturday, Max Majerle led the Aztecs with 20 points.

Four of the five starters for the Aztecs, inclucing Majerle, scored in double figures. Along with Mason Hunt scoring 15 from off the bench.

Next, PCC hosts Mesa Community College on Wednesday, January 29th at 7:30 p.m.

—— Erin Patterson is a reporter for KGUN 9. She's agraduate of the University of Alabama with a Bachelor’s in News Media with a Sports Concentration. Erin recently obtained her Master's Degree in Sports Journalism from Arizona State University at the Walter Cronkite School of Journalism, where she gained experience a sports reporter, anchor and producer. Share your story ideas and important issues with Erin by emailing erin.patterson@kgun9.com.

