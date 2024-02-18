Watch Now
No. 5 Arizona blows out ASU 105-60 at McKale Center

Rick Scuteri/AP
Arizona guard Caleb Love (2) taunts the Arizona bench after hitting a 3-point basket during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Feb. 17, 2024, in Tucson, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)
Posted at 10:28 PM, Feb 17, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-18 00:28:19-05

TUCSON, Arizona — On a night in which the NCAA Tournament's mid-season bracket reveal listed No. 5 Arizona as the No. 1 seed in the West Region, the Wildcats looked the part in a 105-60 win over ASU.

Jaden Bradley had a game-high 21 points off the bench. Oumar Ballo and Caleb Love each had 15 points. At one point, Love made a forks down sign with his hand. ASU asked for a technical four for taunting but one was not called.

At halftime, former Wildcat Christian Koloko, a former Pac-12 Defensive Player of the Year, was inducted in the McKale Center Ring of Honor.

It was the biggest margin of victory in the series between the two rivals. The first-place Wildcats move to 20-5 (11-3) with their sixth straight win.

