No. 3 Arizona falls at No. 7 UCLA 75-59

Posted at 11:25 PM, Jan 25, 2022
LOS ANGELES, California — Wildcat guard Kerr Kriisa went 0-12 from the field as No. 3 Arizona 16-2 (6-1) lost at UCLA 14-2 (6-1) 75-59 at Pauley Pavilion on Tuesday night.

Four UCLA players scored in double figures as the Bruins shot 50% from the field compared to 31.7% for Arizona. It was the Wildcats lowest scoring total of the season.

Wildcat forward Azoulas Tubelis came off the bench after missing the team's last game with a sprained ankle. He contributed with 8 points and 6 rebounds. Benn Mathurin led the Wildcats with 16 points and 10 rebounds.

The Wildcats return home on Saturday to play ASU.

