No. 20 Arizona survives against Northern Arizona, 22-10

TUCSON — Quali Conley rushed for 112 yards on 17 carries and No. 20 Arizona came back in the second half to defeat Northern Arizona, 22-10.

It's the Wildcats ninth straight win dating back to last season, which is the longest active streak in the nation.

Arizona trailed 10-6 at halftime but a Noah Fifita touchdown pass to Jermiah Patterson gave the Wildcats a lead they didn't relinquish. After a 304 yard performance last week, Tetairoa McMillan was held to just eleven yards on two receptions, though he did help cause two pass interference penalties.

The Arizona offense did not convert on third down in any of its 10 attempts.

Arizona played without running back Jacory Croskey-Merritt for an undisclosed reason.

The Wildcats next head to Kansas State on Friday night. It's not officially a Big 12 game as the matchup was scheduled before Arizona switched conferences.