No. 20 Arizona Basketball preps for No. 13 Texas Tech

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — No. 20, Arizona Men's Basketball,10-1 in the Big 12, host their one loss in conference play, No. 13, Texas Tech.

The Wildcats are tied for first in Big 12 Standings with Houston, who was also handed their first loss in the conference by the Red Raiders.

“They happened to get the best of us last time and hopefully we can turn the tide this game," Arizona Basketball Coach, Tommy Lloyd said.

Texas Tech beat Arizona last month 70-54. The Red Raiders closed that game on a 17-2 run to snap Arizona's undefeated streak in the Big 12.

“You got deliver in moments like those and the last four minutes or so got away from us," Lloyd said.

Texas Tech comes into this matchup on a seven-game win streak and Arizona on a five-game win streak.

“When you have a team that has discipline and doesn’t make a lot of mistakes, they're going to give themselves that chance to win on a night-to-night basis and that’s what they’ve been doing," Lloyd said. "But it’s been a few weeks and we’ve had a lot of opportunities to practice our habits so hopefully we’ve gotten a little bit better since then.”

Tip-off is Saturday in McKale at 8:30 p.m.

