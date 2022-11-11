No. 19 Arizona Women's Basketball beats NAU 113-56 in opener

TUCSON, Arizona — Esmery Martinez and Shaina Pellington each had 20 points as No. 19 Arizona defeated NAU, 113-56, in its season opening game at McKale Center.

Five other players scored in double figures for the Wildcats, who played without freshman Maya Nnaji who had knee tendinitis.

Martinez also added 15 rebounds.

"She has quick hops and a nose for the ball," Barnes said of Martinez. "And, that's instinct."

The 6,809 fans made up the highest attendance for a season opening game in school history.