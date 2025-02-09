No. 17 Arizona Softball run rules No. 11 Alabama

TUCSON, Ariz. — No. 17 Arizona Softball beat No. 11 Alabama Saturday night 9-1.

The Wildcats beat the Crimson tide in five innings thanks to junior, Kaiah Altmeyer. Altmeyer hit a walk off 3-RBI Double in the fifth inning to take down the Tide.

Arizona closes out the Candrea Classic on Sunday against Washington at 11:30.

