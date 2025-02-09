Watch Now
No. 17 Arizona Softball run rules No. 11 Alabama

No. 17 Arizona Softball took down No. 11 Alabama in 5 inning on Saturday night. The Wildcats win over the Crimson Tide apart of Arizona's season opener, the Candrea Classic.
TUCSON, Ariz. — No. 17 Arizona Softball beat No. 11 Alabama Saturday night 9-1.

The Wildcats beat the Crimson tide in five innings thanks to junior, Kaiah Altmeyer. Altmeyer hit a walk off 3-RBI Double in the fifth inning to take down the Tide.

Arizona closes out the Candrea Classic on Sunday against Washington at 11:30.

Erin Patterson is a reporter for KGUN 9. She's agraduate of the University of Alabama with a Bachelor’s in News Media with a Sports Concentration. Erin recently obtained her Master's Degree in Sports Journalism from Arizona State University at the Walter Cronkite School of Journalism, where she gained experience a sports reporter, anchor and producer. Share your story ideas and important issues with Erin by emailing erin.patterson@kgun9.com.

