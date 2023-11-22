No. 15 Arizona readies for the 97th Territorial Cup Game on Saturday in Tempe

TUCSON, Arizona — Arizona Football takes a five game winning streak into the 97th Territorial Cup Game as the Wildcats look for their first win at ASU since 2011.

It's possible that a Wildcat win would propel them into the Pac-12 Title Game. For that to happen, Oregon State would need to beat Oregon on Friday night. If that happens, and the Wildcats win, Arizona would then play Washington for the Pac-12 Championship.

"Obviously, we can't control everything," said Wildcat tight end Tanner McLachlan. "We're going to compete this week and prepare the way we do every other week."

Arizona enters this game with a record of 8-3, while Arizona State is 3-8. The Wildcats snapped a five game losing streak in this series with last year's 38-35 win, a game in which Michael Wiley rushed for 214 yards and three touchdowns on just 12 carries.

The Territorial Cup is certified by the NCAA as the nation's oldest rivalry trophy game. It's also one that stirs emotions, including a skirmish last year.

"We should just play our best game as a team and that should be enough," said Arizona safety Treydan Stukes.

Arizona, which is currently ranked 15th in the College Football Playoff Poll, leads the all-time series 50-45-1.