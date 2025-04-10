No. 13 Arizona Softball travels to Kansas

TUCSON, Ariz. — No. 13 Arizona Softball is preparing for Kansas after picking up their fourth Big 12 series win over No. 18 Oklahoma State on Sunday.

Head coach, Caitlin Lowe, said she’s happy with the way her team battled back against the Cowgirls but now, it’s not just about settling for a series win but dominating in a series.

“We learned about what kind of team we are Saturday and Sunday," Lowe said. "Now, it’s a choice to show up as that team every single day no matter who we play in the other dugout.”

Losing in game one on Friday 4-2, Arizona bounced back to claim the Oklahoma State series.

“It definitely fueled us," Arizona Softball outfielder, Dakota Kennedy said. "Yes, the first game didn’t go our way but that’s why there’s two more.”

“Just making sure we settle into that identity consistently.," Lowe said. "We’ve done it well on the road, but we haven’t put a full weekend on the road so that’s really what we’re looking for this weekend.”

The Wildcats hit the road this weekend to play in Lawrence, Kansas for the first time in program history. Lowe noting the shift in Arizona’s first season in the Big 12.

“It’s been kind of a different challenge every weekend in what we’re preparing for and our buy in to changing the plan and executing the plan is going to be a really big deal for us this weekend," Lowe said.

First pitch is Friday, April 11th, at 3 p.m.

—— Erin Patterson is a reporter for KGUN 9. She's agraduate of the University of Alabama with a Bachelor’s in News Media with a Sports Concentration. Erin recently obtained her Master's Degree in Sports Journalism from Arizona State University at the Walter Cronkite School of Journalism, where she gained experience a sports reporter, anchor and producer. Share your story ideas and important issues with Erin by emailing erin.patterson@kgun9.com.

----

STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ANYTIME, ANYWHERE

