No. 10 Arizona Men's Tennis sweeps Denver 4-0 in NCAA Tournament Opening Round

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — For the third straight year, No. 10 Arizona Men's Tennis is the host for the NCAA Regionals. The Wildcats enter the tournament coming off the program's ever Big 12 Championship.

Arizona picked up the early lead in the doubles matches.

The first doubles win, 6-3, was from Casper Chistensen and Filip Gustafsson. Then, the senior duo Iñaki Cabrera-Bello and Colton Smith secured the point with a 6-4 win over the Pioneers.

In the singles matches, the 6th-ranked player in the country, Jay Friend, picked up the second point for the Wildcats, winning 6-0, 6-3.

Sophomore, Alexander Rozin and freshman, Zoran Ludoski claimed the last two points in Arizona’s 4-0 sweep over Denver.

The Wildcats move on to the second round on Saturday against Harvard.

—— Erin Patterson is a reporter for KGUN 9. She's agraduate of the University of Alabama with a Bachelor’s in News Media with a Sports Concentration. Erin recently obtained her Master's Degree in Sports Journalism from Arizona State University at the Walter Cronkite School of Journalism, where she gained experience a sports reporter, anchor and producer. Share your story ideas and important issues with Erin by emailing erin.patterson@kgun9.com.

