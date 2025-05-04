No. 10 Arizona Men's Tennis beats No. 21 Harvard in NCAA Tournament Second Round

TUCSON, Ariz. — No. 10 Arizona Men's Tennis swept No. 21 Harvard, 4-0, Saturday afternoon in the NCAA Tournament Second Round.

The doubles point came down to junior duo, Jay Friend and Eric Padgum. The Wildcats coming out with the 7-5 win over the Crimson.

In the singles matches, Casper Christensen picked up Arizona's second point. To get the Wildcats up 3-0, the fifth ranked player in the country, Colton Smith wins his match in two sets, 6-3, 6-3.

Every other match split for third sets. Clinching the 4-0 sweep was Friend, the number six player in the nation, with a 36, 7-5, 6-2 win.

The Wildcats are now head to the Sweet Sixteen for the third straight year from May 9th-11th.

