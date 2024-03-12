NJCAA Selection Show; Find out where the Pima Aztecs are ranked

TUCSON, Ariz. — NJCAA post season basketball is underway and it’s selection show day for the PCC Men’s and Women’s Basketball programs.

Starting with the men’s, the Aztecs are coming off Region I, Division II Championship win

This will be the first time PCC Men's Basketball is heading to the NJCAA Division II National Tournament since 2019 with the number nine seeding.

“Last year, we got upset in the finals," PCC Men's Basketball Coach Brian Peabody said. "We didn’t make the tournament, so it kept motivating me to work really hard, recruit really hard and practice really hard and I’ve got a really unique group of kids that deserve to go.”

“We just want to prove ourselves." PCC Sophomore Guard, Dillan Baker said. "We have a tough first round game and built to have a tough schedule all the way through and that’s what you want in a tournament.”

As for the women’s team, despite not winning their conference tournament, they still received the 13th seed on an at-large bid.

“I’m just really thankful and happy that we get to keep playing as a team," PCC Sophomore forward, Dominique Acosta said. "I just knew this season wasn’t over for us so fast so I’m really excited.”

Ninth seed men’s basketball will take on eighth seed Des Moines Area Community College on March 19 in Danville, Illinois.

Thirteenth seed women’s basketball will take on 20th seed Coastal Alabama Community College-North March 18 in Joplin, Missouri.

----

