NFL Draft prospect Tetairoa McMillan eyeing Arizona receiving record despite losing season

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tetairoa McMillan is one of the best players ever to suit up for the Arizona Wildcats, and tonight, he could become Arizona's all-time receiving leader.

With three games left in a disappointing season, McMillan, known as "T-Mac," still has a lot to play for.

He’s been the biggest bright spot in a season that has turned dismal for the Wildcats, now on a five-game losing streak. McMillan ranks third in the nation in receiving yards, but his thoughts on his personal success are unclear.

“It’s a lot different from last year, obviously,” McMillan said. “We had different expectations going into this year. I know there are probably some players, a lot of people in the building, and some fans who are pretty disappointed right now.”

Despite frustrations, McMillan and the Wildcats are focusing on what they can still accomplish in the final stretch of the season.

“We don’t really dwell on the last couple of games,” McMillan said. “It’s just more like, what can we do now? What can we do now to win this next game? What can we do to get us to a bowl game?”

These final three games are likely McMillan’s last in an Arizona uniform. While he has another year of eligibility, he is projected to be a high first-round pick in the NFL Draft.

“I’m just going to enjoy these last couple of games with my boys if that’s what it comes down to,” McMillan said. “But I’m just trying to have fun right now.”