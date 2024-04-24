NFL Draft Coverage: The other sport for Marana's Jordan Morgan

TUCSON, Arizona — Before Jordan Morgan was throwing around Pac-12 defenders, he was throwing the discus, shot put, and javelin for Marana High School track and field.

"One of the cool things about him is that he doesn't have an an air of superiority," said Marana track and field head coach Camron Dozier. "He's just a down to earth guy."

Morgan was a star offensive lineman who's track and field supplemented his football training.

"When your best athlete is your hardest worker, it's only going to make your team really good."

Morgan was skilled enough to qualify for the state championship in all three throws. It was then off to play football for the University of Arizona, where Morgan would be part of the program's twenty game losing streak.

"It shows when you don't bail and you don't transfer and you put the work in, that you can really be part of something special and I think I'm really proud of him for sticking through that."

Morgan improved enough to become first team All-Pac-12, but more adversity would follow. Morgan might have declared for last year's NFL Draft if he hadn't torn his ACL late in the 2002 season.

"I wasn't worried, but you never want to see your kids get hurt."

Morgan returned for his final season of eligibility. He became a 247 Sports All-American, and he helped Arizona to its best season in twenty five years.

Now, five years after graduating from Marana High School, Morgan is set to hear his name called. It will either be late in the first round or early in the second round.

"Extremely proud of him. We're excited to see what happens in the next couple of days as his career goes forward."