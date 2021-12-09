New York Giants practice in Tucson at the University of Arizona

TUCSON, Arizona — In between road games in Miami and Los Angeles, the New York Giants are huddling up in Tucson this week at the University of Arizona.

The Giants held practice on Tuesday at the Dick Tomey practice fields. Rather than fly back from Miami to New Jersey following their game against the Dolphins, they chose to stay in the warmer weather.

"There are a lot of reasons it worked out," said head coach Joe Judge. "I'd say, ultimately, it was the best fit all together in terms of the area, to get the players away, and to bet in a great town. You know, there is something about a college town in terms of the atmosphere."

The Giants do have one player who went to college at the University of Arizona. Rookie running back Gary Brightwell was a 6th round draft pick.

"One recent moment that I realized this was way different than college is the competition," said Brightwell. "No matter what position you play on the field, the competition is real."

Former Canyon del Oro High School star Blake Martinez is a starting linebacker for the Giants, but he is out for the season with a knee injury.

The Giants, who are 4-8 this season, are staying in Tucson until Saturday when they fly to Los Angeles to play the Chargers on Sunday.