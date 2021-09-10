Watch
New Traditions at Arizona Stadium

Fans cheer for the Wildcats at Arizona Stadium
Posted at 10:57 PM, Sep 09, 2021
TUCSON, Arizona — Arizona Football will have some new traditions when the Wildcats open their season against San Diego State on Saturday night.

As the Wildcats take the field, their will be a new and improved team introduction on the video scoreboard.

"It's to honor a lot of the alumni that have been here before and also our program and our team," said head coach Jedd Fisch.

The student section will have DJ Scooter firing up the team. And there will be two songs during the third quarter.

"We'll ask everyone to stand up, have their arms around each other, if that's COVID allowed, and if not just get up next to one another and sing "All Hail," added Fisch. Right after that, we'll break into Kenny Chesney's song of 'Happy Does."

The Chesney song references Tucson. And, there's one tradition Fisch wants more than any other.

"Winning, that's a tradition we are going to start immediately."

