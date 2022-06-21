New Roadrunners mural by Alejandra Trujillo coming soon

TUCSON, Arizona — Alejandra Trujillo hasn't been a hockey fan for very long.

"Since the last few weeks," Trujillo admitted.

It was a few weeks ago when the Nogales native and Tucson resident won a contest held by the Tucson Roadrunners. It's to paint a mural on a shipping container at The Boys and Girls Club by Doolen Middle School on Grant Road. It's located in front of the DEK Hockey Rink the team donated four years ago.

"There's going to be a few players on here that are going to be a little bit abstract so that everybody can see themselves in the players," said Trujillo.

"And, on the other side is going to be a playful night scene is that is going to show some of the animals in southern Arizona."

Trujillo will get an assist from members of the Boys and Girls Club. It's part of a larger beautification project.

"My favorite part is creating something for the community. When you pass through this road, there is just a big shipping container. Now, there is something beautiful to look at instead of just a big, brown building."

And, as far the building downtown otherwise known as the Tucson Arena, Trujillo says she will remain a hockey fan.

"I'm actually looking forward to coming to a couple of games, bringing the whole family, and promoting that it is here."