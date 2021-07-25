New QB Murphy lifts Sugar Skulls over Bismarck, 34-27

Despite completing just 2-7 passes for 30 yards, new quarterback Cory Murphy helped lift the Sugar Skulls to a 34-27 victory over Bismarck at the Tucson Arena.

Murphy joined the team this past week from Wichita in the Champions Indoor Football League. Despite respectable statistics from previous quarterback Demry Croft, head coach Dixie Wooten made a change to help spark the now 3-7 Sugar Skulls. Croft remains with the team.

Murphy ran for three touchdowns and the Sugar Skulls scored their first defensive touchdown of the season when safety Matt Elam recovered a fumble in the endzone. Linebacker Jajuan Harley recorded two sacks and a fumble recovery.

Bismarck drops to 6-6 with the loss. Tucson will keep its slim playoff hopes alive when it hosts Northern Arizona next Saturday.