New professional women's soccer team coming to Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A new professional women's soccer league is set to launch from eight cities across the country, including Tucson. It's called the USL Super League and it intends to compete with the National Women's Soccer League.

The new league will be in Phoenix, Tucson, Charlotte, Dallas, Lexington, Spokane, Tampa Bay and Washington, D.C.

In the United States, there are currently 108 professional men's soccer teams—women have 12 professional teams. The launch of the USL Super League opens more opportunities for women to play professional soccer.

"This is a significant moment for women's soccer not just here in the U.S., but across the world," Jon Pearlman, one of the owners of FC Tucson, said.

Pearlman is part of the ownership group for FC Tucson Men's and Women's teams, which are both semi-professional. He's on the team bringing the USL Super League to Tucson.

"This is a really opportunity for Tucson to showcase itself," he said. "There's really a gap to be filled here and the USL is determined to do that."

The Super League will launch in August of 2024.