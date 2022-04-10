New players, surprises, and special guests at the Arizona Football Spring Game

TUCSON, Arizona — New players, special guests, and surprises were all part of the Arizona Football spring game on Saturday.

Former players Tedy Bruschi and Lance Briggs returned to Arizona Stadium as coaches, while Adia Barnes and Mike Candrea were coordinators. One of Barnes' players, Sam Thomas, made a great catch in the back on the endzone late in the game.

Earlier, expected starting quarterback Jayden de Laura split time with freshman Noah Fifita under center for the red team, while returning quarterbacks Jordan McCloud and Gunner Cruz slit time of the blue team. Will Plummer, who ended last season as Arizona's starting quarterback, is out four to six months as he will need shoulder surgery.

Highlights included an interception return for a touchdown, as well as two touchdown passes from Fifita.

"Once we are on the same page with everyone about how we run our routes, I feel the sky is the limit for our offense," said de Laura. "We have been getting a glimpse of what our defense can do."

Red defeated Blue 27-24