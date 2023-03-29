TUCSON, Arizona — The six new pickleball courts at Himmel Park are so new that the net isn't up yet on all of them. That didn't stop player Hank Greenberg from taking advantage of their location at Speedway and Tucson Boulevard.

"It's right in the center and the heart of town," said Greenberg.

Hank's story isn't uncommon. He's a tennis player who prefers the sound from the paddle over the sound of his knees creeking.

"For me, it's being able to stay competitive in my mid-60s and have fun and exercise."

Hank plays competitively so his challenge isn't returning a tough serve. It's been trying to find a closer place to play than Udall Park.

"It's packed over there all the time, and there is a need for more courts. If you build it, they will come. There are so many people who will benefit from the pickleball courts being right here."