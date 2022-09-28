New Arizona Wildcats men's basketball uniforms pay tribute to legendary 1988 squad

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Arizona Wildcats reviewed their new basketball uniforms Wednesday.

The uniforms, which dispense with the gradient color scheme from the past several years, recall the lettering and look that the team wore in the era of its first Final Four appearance in 1988. The shorts include "CATS" plastered on the side of the shorts.

Paying tribute to those Lute Olson-coached teams, which launched the program to national prominence, Arizona Basketball released a video on Twitter with Sean Elliott and Steve Kerr showing off the new threads.

The word "LUTE" is also etched into the uniforms.

The home jerseys and shorts are white and the road versions are navy blue.

Arizona will don the uniforms in the Red-Blue game Sept. 30. After an exhibition game Nov. 1 against Western Oregon, Arizona opens the season Nov. 7 against Nicholls.

