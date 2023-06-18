New Arizona Wildcats make appearances at The Tucson Summer Pro League

TUCSON, Arizona — Caleb Love and Keshad Johnson are high profile veteran transfers who recently joined Arizona Basketball, and they are already Tucson celebrities, or at least celebrity coaches for one day at the Tucson Summer Pro League.

On Saturday at The Gregory School, the two players, along with other Wildcats K.J. Lewis and Jaden Bradley, sat on the bench and gave encouragement and advice to the kids taking part in the games.

"Have as much fun as you can," was the message from former North Carolina Tar Heel Caleb Love. "Especially at this age. It gets real when you get to upper levels like AAU and high school, so have as much fun as you can."

"At this age, you shouldn't have to stress over not having a good game," said Johnson. "Just go out there and have fun. Do what it takes to win."

The Tucson Summer Pro League, which is run by former Wildcat player Corey Williams, runs through the middle of July.