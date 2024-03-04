Need for speed: 11-year-old bonds with dad through go-karts on Southeast side

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Most kids grow up playing sports like baseball, football, or soccer, but Jack Speth is not most kids.

“When I was in 4th grade we came out here just because I wanted to have some fun, so I rented a kart for three sessions." Jack said. "I really liked it, then we bought our first kart.”

Adam Klepp

Two years later and Jack is running in the 17th Challenge of the Americasat the Musselman Honda Circuitin Tucson.

The Challenge of the Americas is a national go kart racing series taking place in Tucson and Sonoma, California, over the course of three weekends.

“I’ve won a ton of local races," Jack said. "I haven’t won a national race, but I’m working on it, trying to get there."

The kart Jack drives can go up to 80 miles an hour, and it doesn't have seat belts. The G-forces Jack hits when driving keep him glued to his seat.

In one race Sunday, Jack gets rear-ended going into one of the turns.

Brady Speth

Back at the garage, his dad Brady Speth gets to work on a now-broken part.

“So this got pretty bent,” Brady said. "It’s supposed to be straight, and now it’s not.”

Adam Klepp Brady Speth repairs a broken Go Kart part

Brady travels across the Southwest with his son to races, playing the part of dad, coach, and mechanic all at once.

“I think everyone, or at least every dad, wants or would love to be a race car driver. So it’s fun to come out and see these kids do what we wanted to do growing up.”

The goal is to try to get a quicker time on the track, but quality time spent together is the added bonus for this father-son racing team.

“It’s awesome," Jack said. "We get to have bonding time. It’s a lot of fun. We can be really serious, then a few minutes later just have fun."

The 17th Challenge of the Americas wraps up in Sonoma, California, in April, which Brady and Jack plan to travel to.

Adam Klepp

——

Adam Klepp is a reporter for KGUN 9. At his previous station in Yuma, Adam focused on a range of local issues including the border, water rights and healthcare. He is originally from Detroit, Michigan, and attended both Loyola University Chicago and Syracuse University. Share your story ideas and important issues with Adam by emailing adam.klepp@kgun9.com or by connecting on Twitter.

----

STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ANYTIME, ANYWHERE

