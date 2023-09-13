Mountain View wins first ever varsity girls flag football game played in Tucson

TUCSON, Arizona — Mountain View defeated Queen Creek's Benjamin Franklin 14-13, in overtime, in the first AIA varsity girls flag football game played in Tucson.

Mountain Lions quarterback Lillian Gradillas connected with Hunter Don for a two point conversion to win the game on its final play.

"It was incredible," said Mountain View head coach Jane Nova, who decided to go for the two point conversion. "To win it in overtime after being down for so long in the game is just amazing."

Mountain View and Marana are the only two teams in southern Arizona playing this season after flag football was recently sanctioned as an AIA sport. It was thanks in part to a grant from Nike. The two rivals will play each other in early October.

Mountain View improves its record to 3-0 after two road wins to begin the season.