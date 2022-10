Mountain View, Cienega, Rico Rico, Walden Grove, Catalina Foothills, and Mica Mountain all win

Posted at 11:59 PM, Oct 14, 2022

TUCSON, Arizona — High School Football scores from around southern Arizona: Benson 42, Phoenix Christian 28

Catalina Foothills 29, Amphi 26

CDO 49, Douglas 6

Cienega 49, Buena 19

Desert View 43, Ironwood Ridge 11

Eastmark 56, Sabino 19

Flowing Wells 55, Cholla 23

Hayden 28, St. David 19

Marana 77, Nogales 16

Mica Mountain 48, Empire 6

Mountain View 45, Tucson 17

Rio Rico 27, Sahuarita 7

Sunnyside 56, Rincon 0

Tanque Verde 57, Bisbee 0

Tempe 49, Palo Verde 0

Walden Grove 38, Sahuaro 20

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.