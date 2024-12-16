Watch Now
SportsLocal Sports

Actions

Mica Mountain's Pat Nugent retires and his successor is named

Screenshot 2024-12-16 at 4.52.32 PM.png
KGUN-TV
Pat Nugent celebrates Mica Mountain High School's state title win.
Screenshot 2024-12-16 at 4.52.32 PM.png
Posted

TUCSON, Arizona — Mica Mountain High School football coach Pat Nugent is going out on top, as he's retiring after leading the Thunderbolts to a Class 4A state title.

Nugent spent more than three decades as a head coach in southern Arizona, including leading at Pima College. His high school record is 172-66, after leading teams at Flowing Wells, CDO, Cienega, and Mica Mountain.

Nugent hinted at his retirement during the post-game news conference following the Thunderbolts state title win.

Mica Mountain Vice Principal Jay Campos will take over pending board approval. Campos led the Sabino Sabercats to a 133-35 record as head coach including four state title game appearances.

He served as the athletic director at Sabino for four years before moving to Mica Mountain.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

480x360 web banner NO X.jpg

Find the stories in your neighborhood