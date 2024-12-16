Mica Mountain's Pat Nugent retires and his successor is named

TUCSON, Arizona — Mica Mountain High School football coach Pat Nugent is going out on top, as he's retiring after leading the Thunderbolts to a Class 4A state title.

Nugent spent more than three decades as a head coach in southern Arizona, including leading at Pima College. His high school record is 172-66, after leading teams at Flowing Wells, CDO, Cienega, and Mica Mountain.

Nugent hinted at his retirement during the post-game news conference following the Thunderbolts state title win.

Mica Mountain Vice Principal Jay Campos will take over pending board approval. Campos led the Sabino Sabercats to a 133-35 record as head coach including four state title game appearances.

He served as the athletic director at Sabino for four years before moving to Mica Mountain.