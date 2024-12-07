Mica Mountain wins Class 4A Football Title, 42-13, over AZ College Prep

TEMPE, Arizona — Mica Mountain has completed a perfect season by defeating Arizona College Prep, 42-13, at Mountain America Stadium in Tempe.

Josiah Thornwell rushed 19 times for 177 yards and four touchdowns in the win. Two of his touchdowns came in the first quarter, and the Thunderbolts led 21-7 at the end of the quarter.

Mica Mountain scored touchdowns on its first four possessions.

Mica Mountain is a state champion in just its third full varsity season. It's the first state title in 22 seasons for head coach Pat Nugent, who previously coached at Cienega, Flowing Wells, and CDO.

