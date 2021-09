Mica Mountain H.S. wins its first ever varsity football game

Posted at 10:48 PM, Sep 24, 2021

TUCSON, Arizona — Scores and highlights from throughout southern Arizona: Mica Mountain 13, Coolidge 7

Snowflake 26, Pusch Ridge Christian Academy 21

Salpointe 34, Ironwood Ridge 9

Marana 56, Flowing Wells 7

Sunnyside 41, Buena 24

South Mountain 26, Tucson 20

Empire 38, Cholla 0

Granite Hills 41, Walden Grove 27

Desert View 28, Thatcher 6

Willcox 63, North Pointe 0

Pueblo 51, Rio Rico 14



