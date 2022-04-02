Mica Mountain H.S. to start bobsledding team (April Fools story)

VAIL, Arizona — "It's all about giving kids an an opportunity," said Mica Mountain assistant principal Jay Campos. "And, we certainly want to be able to do that."

Mica Mountain High School is nearly two years old, and it is impressive.

"We have some of the nicest facilities that I've seen in the state of Arizona for sure," added Campos.

Several sports are off to a strong start, and volleyball is on the way. And, with sixty acres available with which to build, Mica Mountain is using its backyard for a very bold idea.

"The way I see it, if Jamaica can pull it off, we can too," said Campos.

Mica Mountain is introducing its high school bobsledding team. Their bobsleds with be paid for by city bonds. And, the course, which is where cross country races during the warmer months, is designed to accommodate speeds of eighty miles per hour.

"If we can us this for cross country, why can't we us it for bobsledding as well," said Campos.

We can thank Campos and principal Nemer Hassey for playing along with our story, as there isn't much ice in Tucson. April Fools!!