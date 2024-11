Mica Mountain defeats Thunderbird 38-14 to reach the Class 4A semifinals

TUCSON, Arizona — Playoff scores of southern Arizona teams: Open Quarterfinals:

Hamilton 31, Marana 22 Class 6A Quarterfinal:

Mesa Mountain View 41, Salpointe Catholic 10 Class 5A Quaterfinals:

Desert Edge 30, Tucson High 14

Verrado 41, Buena 26 Class 4A Quarterfinals:

Mica Mountain 38, Thunderbird 14

Yuma Catholic 28, Walden Grove 13 Class 3A Semifinals:

Saturday 6:00pm Pusch Ridge Christian Academy vs. Benjamin Franklin



