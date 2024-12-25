Miami of Ohio University arrives for Snoop Dogg Arizona Bowl week

TUCSON, Arizona — It's the week of the Snoop Dogg Arizona Bowl Presented by Gin and Juice by Dre and Snoop and Miami of Ohio University is the first of the two teams to arrive.

"A lot of these kids have never seen mountains, before," said RedHawks head coach Chuck Martin. "We had kids on their first plane flight. The bowl games gives kids an opportunity to see things they've never seen before. Some kids have never seen a cactus."

Miami, the Mid-American Conference runner-up, will make its 16th all-time bowl appearance and play in a bowl game for the fifth consecutive full season. Miami's offense is led by veteran sixth-year quarterback Brett Gabbert who threw for 2,737 passing yards and 21 touchdowns this past season.

Colorado State arrives on Wednesday. The bowl game is on Saturday at Arizona Stadium.

