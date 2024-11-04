Mexican Baseball Fiesta makes history this weekend

TUCSON, Ariz. — Just a month ago, the Mexican Baseball Fiesta came back for its 13th year. This weekend, the organization made history again.

The Mexican Pacific Winter League has never played a regular season game in the United States, let alone three.

This weekend Mexicali and Obregon took the field at Kino Stadium to play the International Series.

Mike Feder, the President of the Mexican Baseball Fiesta says making strides like this is something he plans to continue.

"There's so many fans here that have relatives in Mexico or they grew up in Mexico who knows who these teams are," Feder said. "It was nice we could add a few more games to their schedule. Our goal is to bring a full team to Tucson and it's something we're going to keep striving for."

