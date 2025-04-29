Meet the senior softball Tucson Cowboys and their 83 year-old catcher

TUCSON, Arizona — It's the 24th annual Frank Coronado Cinco de Mayo Senior Invitational Softball Tournament at Lincoln Regional Park and the Tucson Cowboys have been a mainstay.

The team's catcher is 83 year-old Vincente Amparano, who joined decades ago as way to continue playing sports.

"I'm too old to be chasing fly balls," joked Amparano, while referring to why he plays catcher. Two knee replacements and open hear surgery haven't kept him off the field.

"Vince cuts a lot of jokes," said teammate Raul Turrieta. "When you are sitting in the dugout, there is a lot of comradery. We're having a good time talking about softball and laughing at people running and catching the ball."

Another Tucson Cowboy is 80 year-old Larry Cathie, who did two tours of duty in Vietnam. Another Cowboy is Amparano's son, Robert.

"It's great to be around these guys hat you've been with the thirty years I've been playing," said Vincente Amparano. I've made a lot of friends."

"At this age, don't slide dive," jokes Turrieta, when asked about advice from the older Amparano.

Next year, the Cinco de Mayo Senior Softball Invitational will celebrate it's 25th anniversary. Amparano plans to be back, enjoying the action on the field and a post-game beverage off of it.

"Win or lose, we booze!"