Meet the ABA's Tucson Buckets

TUCSON, Arizona — It's gameday for the Tucson Buckets and co-founders Brandon Miller and Jatai Gonder.

"A lot of running," said Miller. "A lot of scoring, and some defense."

"We're trying to upset the number one team," said Gonder.

That team is the Chula Vista Suns. And, Buckets star player Kaylon Tippins-Hill is mostly recovered from a wrist injury.

If you've never heard of the Tucson Buckets, perhaps you've heard of the league they play in, the American Basketball Association.

"There's a lot of history in the ABA," said Tippins-Hill.

The old ABA, featuring legends such as Julius Erving, was a popular professional league from 1967 to 1976 before merging with the NBA. The current, semi-pro ABA has over hundred teams.

"It's a lot of dudes who, when they are not overseas but in their hometown, jump in the ABA," said Tippins-Hill.

The quality of play is more than respectable. Tippins-Hill, 24, played at Pima College after Cholla High School.

"He's an amazing kid," said Gonder. "Super focused. He loves the game and wants to get to the next level."

Tippins-Hill's athleticism can also be seen on ESPN in the popular "SlamBall," a mix between basketball and football.

"It's just about opportunities," said Miller. "Players that really love the game and can play at a high level of basketball."

The Buckets also contribute to the community, doing everything from passing out gifts to underprivileged children to handing out insomnia cookies at the University of Arizona freshman welcome center.

"It makes us feel good," said Miller. We're not making a lot out of it, but we're enjoying what we're doing."

The Buckets are also standing the test of time, as they are about to hit their 10th anniversary. On this day, the Buckets did upset Chula Vista, scoring their season average of 125 points. The team is headed to the playoffs.

"It's an amazing thrill to be able to be out here in the community, keep a platform for guys to live out teir dreams or get to the next level," said Gonder. And, help out the great people of Tucson.