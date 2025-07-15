Meet Ella Cosgrove of FAST, or Flying Fish of Arizona swim team

ORO VALLEY, Arizona — They are the Flying Fish of Arizona swim team, and the fastest fish is 17 year-old Ella Cosgrove, who qualified for the World Aquatics Championships this summer in Singapore representing Team Canada.

"I think it's dedication, physically in the water," said Cosgrove. "But, it's even harder mentally when it's below freezing in the water at 4:00 am and everyone else is sleeping."

Ella has dual citizenship in the U.S. and Canada. She specializes in the 200, 400, and 800 freestyle events. She will be attending the University of California, Berkley this Fall on a swimming scholarship.

"They have really great academics and their campus is gorgeous. They also have a lot of international students."

Cosgrove trains at the Oro Valley Aquatics Center.

"It's such a good community, here. There is such a tight nit group of people that all have similar goals. Everyone wants to be the best."