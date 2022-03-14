McKale Madness: Arizona women's basketball to host NCAA opening rounds

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Arizona women's basketball is staying at home to begin the NCAA Tournament.

The Wildcats are a No. 4 seed in the Greensboro Region and will host the opening two rounds of the tournament at McKale Center.

Arizona's first round matchup is against the region's No. 13 seed, UNLV. The winner will face either No. 5 North Carolina or No. 12 Stephen F. Austin.

It's the second time the Arizona women have hosted NCAA games at McKale. The team went 13-1 in games played at McKale this season.

The Wildcats lost three of their final four games leading up to Selection Sunday, but leading scorer and rebounder Cate Reese is set to return after dealing with a shoulder injury.

