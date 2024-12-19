McConnell inducted into Ring of Honor as Arizona beats Samford 96-64

TUCSON, Arizona — Caleb Love scored a game-high 23 points as Arizona defeated Samford, 96-74, evening its record to 5-5 on the season.

"I didn't forget how to play basketball," Love told ESPNPlus after the game.

Love came in to the game shooting 36.6% from the field.

Before the game, current Indiana Pacer and former Wildcat guard TJ McConnell was inducted into the McKale Center Ring of Honor.

"You look at it all the time as a player, at least I did," said McConnell. "You see all the names, all the jerseys that are retired. There's a lot of great players up there so the fact that my name is next to theirs is just an incredible honor. I didn't think my name would go up there when I was in the moment if I can be honest with you."

The Wildcats host Central Michigan on Saturday in their final tune-up before Big 12 play.